Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

