RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.88) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS stock opened at GBX 253.40 ($3.17) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of £986.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91). In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,560.56). Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000 in the last 90 days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

