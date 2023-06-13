RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $21.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.87.

RXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

