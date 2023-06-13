Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 2.90 $128.99 million $3.75 25.26 Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.56 million 7.82 $468.26 million $52.93 0.69

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.