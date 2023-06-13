Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $39.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

