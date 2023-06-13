SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals Financial Review

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -142.14% -42.95% -21.08%

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.85 SCWorx Competitors $4.45 billion $189.66 million 21.10

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 139 715 1619 50 2.63

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.59%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

