Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $197.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.64. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $26,059,339. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

