Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Azul in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Azul Stock Down 1.2 %

AZUL opened at $11.88 on Monday. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

