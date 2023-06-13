Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

