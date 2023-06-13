Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Formula One Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Formula One Group Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

FWONK opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 182,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.