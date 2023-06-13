SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:S opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,628. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

