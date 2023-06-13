Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,006 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.55% of Sera Prognostics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 13.0 %

SERA stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.