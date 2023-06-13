SG3 Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

