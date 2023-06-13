SG3 Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.