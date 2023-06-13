SG3 Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SG3 Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

