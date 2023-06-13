SG3 Management LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
