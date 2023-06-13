SG3 Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 249.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,701 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 141,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

