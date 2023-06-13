Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.18 $987.22 million $1.34 20.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

