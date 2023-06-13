Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 13,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SHZHY stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.
About Shenzhou International Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.