Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 13,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHZHY stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

