Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $269.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.58.

NYSE:SHW opened at $244.94 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.05 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

