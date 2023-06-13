Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 88.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.76.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.