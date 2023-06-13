Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Increases By 3,157.6%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a growth of 3,157.6% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 12.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIM. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

