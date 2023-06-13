Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Declines By 98.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

