Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Declines By 99.0%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Anritsu stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.
About Anritsu
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anritsu (AITUY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.