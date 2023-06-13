Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 73.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

ARRJF stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Further Reading

