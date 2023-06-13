Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 196.4%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

