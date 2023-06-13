Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 196.4%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $20.98.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
