Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Expands By 100.0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDSE opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

