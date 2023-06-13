Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 96.8%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
