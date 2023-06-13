Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 96.8%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

