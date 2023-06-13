Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Expands By 170.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CFIVW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

