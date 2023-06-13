Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 71.5%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

