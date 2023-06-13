Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Increases By 1,000.0%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEA stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $290,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.