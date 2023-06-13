Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Declines By 83.6%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

CLVRW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.