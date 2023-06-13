Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 95.1%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

