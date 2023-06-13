Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Drops By 57.1%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 420.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONXW opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. CONX has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.