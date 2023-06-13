Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Grows By 5,100.0%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Covalon Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVALF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.
Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.
