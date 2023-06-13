Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Drops By 59.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $178,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

