Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 183.5%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. DKSH has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

