Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 1,506.2%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 1,506.2% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
