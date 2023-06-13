Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 4,066.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

