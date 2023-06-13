Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 4,066.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
