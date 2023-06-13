Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Grows By 6,200.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

