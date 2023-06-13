Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Expands By 8,954.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 8,954.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
FTMDF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
