Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declines By 55.6%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.