Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Expands By 181.8%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Funding Circle from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.