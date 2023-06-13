Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Grows By 3,800.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.50. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
About Galaxy Gaming
