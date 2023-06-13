Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Grows By 3,800.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.50. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.