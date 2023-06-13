Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Grows By 231.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

