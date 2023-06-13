Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Decreases By 60.4%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

