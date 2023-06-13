Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Decreases By 60.4%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.