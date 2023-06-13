Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Expands By 2,000.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of JROOF opened at 0.19 on Tuesday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.23.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.