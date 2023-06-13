Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Expands By 1,760.0%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 54.7 %

NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

