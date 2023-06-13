Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Grows By 2,300.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.
LIXIL Company Profile
