Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Decreases By 60.7%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PGP stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

